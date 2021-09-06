Melania won't support Donald Trump if he runs for president again: Report

Amid former US President Donald Trump's preparation for a potential second term at the White House, he may have lost support of a key ally, his wife Melania Trump. Melania is not so keen on returning to the White House, according to reports.

Quoting unnamed sources close to Melania Trump, CNN said that she treats her time as the US First Lady as a chapter that is over.

Melania does not want to support Trump's inflated political ambitions.

In US, a person can serve as president for two terms. Since Trump has served one, he can seek election for second term challenging the incumbent Joe Biden in 2024.

Though not in power, Trump retains great influence in the Republican Party. This has been evident through conventions and public events of the party.

However, Melania does not appear keen to return to the White House, if reports are to be believed. She has kept a low profile after Trump was voted out of the office in US Presidential Election 2020.

While Trump was president, there were also reports of a marital discord between the couple. It was even said that Melania was waiting for Trump's tenure to be over in order to separate from him. Nothing major has happened on that front so far.