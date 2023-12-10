Meet Szymon Holownia, the politician who brought Poland's parliament to cinemas

As Poland's pro-EU parties prepare to assume power, Szymon Holownia, a former TV personality-turned-parliament speaker has emerged as a captivating figure who has captured European nation's mood.

Holownia, a former TV personality turned parliament speaker, has quickly become a social media sensation, injecting humor and wit into the typically serious atmosphere of political discourse.

Who is Szymon Holownia and what makes him popular?

Holownia, 47, known for hosting the Polish edition of 'Got Talent' before venturing into politics four years ago, now chairs plenary sessions after winning elections in October.

Holownia quips and his clever comebacks have not only entertained but have drawn spotlight on him.

"Ladies and gentlemen, stock up on popcorn... because I suspect there will be a lot of action," Holownia remarked during one of his now almost daily press conferences, setting the tone for his engaging approach to parliamentary affairs.

The Jay-Z Polish speaker

Holownia's ability to infuse humor into political debates has led to viral moments, including a correction to a conservative lawmaker who mistakenly referred to a colleague as "Jay-Z" instead of a member of Gen-Z.

In a matter of weeks since Holownia assumed the role of speaker, the parliament's YouTube channel, streaming debates, has witnessed a staggering increase in followers—from 45,000 to 435,000 subscribed users.

The unexpected surge in interest has even prompted a Warsaw cinema, Kinoteka, to organise a screening of Monday's confidence vote for the conservative minority government.

Karolina Fornal, a spokesperson for Kinoteka, told Paris-based news agency AFP that the cinema had received an overwhelming response, with over 1,500 requests for the 500 available seats.

Holownia, seizing the opportunity, has launched a behind-the-scenes podcast offering insights into parliamentary life.

The first episode has already garnered nearly a million downloads.

What does it mean?

Not everyone is impressed with Holownia's flashy style.

Conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized him, stating, "Instead of real work, we have the popcorn, a show, and circuses. Is this what politics is about?"