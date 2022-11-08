Meet Sriram Krishnan, a Chennai-born engineer helping Elon Musk run Twitter

As a close confidante of new Twitter chief Elon Musk, Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technocrat finds himself in an elusive spot among Silicon valley’s universe of tech giants. Krishnan has been included in a core team in a temporary capacity at Twitter.

Krishnan is reported to have met Elon Musk several years ago when the former was visiting SpaceX’s California headquarters along with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy.

The Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan is a former product leader and partner at California-based investment firm Andreessen Horowitz. The reports say that Andreessen Horowitz is one of the many entities that helped in Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter.

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Sriram Krishnan was born in Chennai and was raised in a middle-class Indian background. According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnan was a student at SRM Engineering College, Anna University from 2001 to 2005. He graduated with a degree in B.Tech in Information Technology.

Sriram and his partner Aarthi Ramamurthy, who later became his wife, were hired by Microsoft in 2005. After working at Microsoft, Sriram held managerial positions at Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, and Snapchat.

He is reported to have created Facebook Audience Network and Snapchat’s Direct Response ads business.

Sriram Krishnan also holds an impressive investor portfolio

As per Sriram Krishnan’s profile on Andreessen Horowitz, the Chennai-born technocrat is also an investor in his personal capacity with companies such as Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, CRED, Khatabook, Scale.ai, Coda, Notion, and Cameo. Sriram also serves on the boards of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork.

Krishnan co-hosts ‘Good Time Show’ on Clubhouse with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy, with guest appearances including the likes of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.



