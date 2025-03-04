Prince Hisahito - the 18-year-old prince of Japan and second in line to the throne after his father Crown Prince Akishino - held a press conference on Monday (March 3) saying he would try to balance his official duties along with his studies: university and research about the dragonfly.

Hisahito turned 18 in September 2024 and became the first male royal member of Japan to reach adulthood in almost four decades in Japan.

The prince said he would follow the good examples of his uncle, Emperor Naruhito, and other elder members of the imperial family.

Speaking to reporters at the Akasaka Estate residence in Tokyo, Hisahito said he believes the role of the emperor as a symbolic figure is someone who “always thinks of the people and stays close to them," Associate Press (AP) reported.

Hisahito is the youngest of the 16-member imperial family and one of only five men.

Hisahito is planning to study biology at the Tsukuba University near Tokyo. It will start in April 2025. He wants to focus on studying dragonflies. He is also interested in studying ways to protect insect populations in urban areas, he told reporters.

'No-woman' royal succession

Hisahito’s older cousin, Princess Aiko is the only child of Naruhito and his wife Masako. Despite being the public’s favorite, she cannot be an empress as the laws bar a woman from becoming the ruler in Japan.

The conservative government in Japan wants to keep the royal succession limited to men only. It is looking for ways to allow women marry commoners without losing their royal status.

(With inputs from agencies)