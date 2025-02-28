Princess Eugenie remembered her "special friend" Michelle Trachtenberg. The Gossip Girl actress passed away at the age of 39 on Feb 26.



The actress was declared dead after being found in an unconscious condition by her mother around 8 am at her apartment in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood.

Princess Eugenie pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Remembering her late friend, Eugenie thanked Trachtenberg for "so many memories".

In a post shared on Instagram, the royal wrote, "Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and sooo funny. My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought to so many."







Eugenie wrote the post with a photo of her with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star.



Trachtenberg and Eugenie had known each other since 2013, when the princess lived in New York City. In 2013, Trachtenberg and Eugenie were photographed watching the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Michelle Trachtenberg's death



Globally known for her prolific performance in the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers and Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg was found dead at her Manhattan house. If reports are to be believed, she died of natural causes. However, she had undergone a liver transplant recently.

Announcing her sudden death, her family told The Hollywood Reporter, “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”