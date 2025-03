Japanese Prince Hisahito, who could well become emperor one day if the country's succession laws are not changed, told his first press conference on Monday that he would strive to fulfil his royal duties. He is second in line behind his father Crown Prince Akishino, who is Emperor Naruhito's younger brother. Naruhito's daughter, 23-year-old Aiko, is not eligible as Japanese law stipulates that only male members of the royal family can ascend the throne. Watch to know more!