Meet Italy's 'king of absentees', an employee who did not work for 15 years

What do you think would be Italy's national record of an individual skipping work?

The Italian press calls this person the "king of absentees" as it is being alleged that he has set a new record for skipping work for 15 years.

Also read | Workplace harassment: A global plague amid pandemic

Police said the 67-year-old employee for getting a monthly salary €538,000 (about USD 645,000) despite not working since 2005, The Guardian reported.

The employee, who used to work at Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro, is now facing charged of forgery and abuse of office, among others.

Six managers are also under the scanner for playing a part in the worker's non-appearance at work.

Also read | ‘The most unsafe workplace’? Parliament, Australian women say

Police, while conducting the investigation codenamed "Part Time," gathered evidence from salary and attendance records and collected statements from co-workers.

Allegedly, the employee in 2005 threatened the hospital director in a bid to stop her from filing a disciplinary report over his absenteeism.

The director retired later and his successor or the human resources team failed to track his attendance.

Skipping work is a widespread problem in Italy and in 2016, a law was passed to tackle this menace after several police investigations revealed absenteeism all across the public sector.

