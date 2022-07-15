'Meaningful autonomy': Dalai Lama has a strong message for China over Tibet

The Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan spirituality, had a stern message for China on Tibet's autonomy while on his first visit to Ladakh following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of people greeted the 87-year-old leader as he arrived in Jammu on Thursday. Today he will take a flight to Leh, where he intends to spend a month. He spoke with reporters about China and lamented the political and economic catastrophe in Sri Lanka.

He argued that all disagreements should be resolved via communication and that people should rise above the narrow-minded perspective of "my nation, my ideology," which is the main cause of conflicts between people.

"Some Chinese hardliners often criticise me, calling me a separatist and a reactionary. However, more Chinese are increasingly understanding that the Dalai Lama just wants China to provide Tibet with meaningful autonomy and to preserve the survival of Tibetan Buddhism, the 87-year-old spiritual leader told reporters.

The Dalai Lama said, "This is typical, when asked about China's opposition to his visit. The Chinese populace is not protesting... Chinese people are becoming more and more interested in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their academics are beginning to recognise how scientific Tibetan Buddhism is. The world is evolving."

The Dalai Lama, whose true name is Tenzin Gyatso, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is renowned across the world for his support of various causes, including Tibet's independence.

The Dalai Lama has gained notoriety among the world's political, religious, and social leaders throughout his exile as a universal symbol of peace, harmony, and non-violence. In addition, the Dalai Lama has successfully brought attention to China's anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitudes as well as the untold sufferings of the Tibetan people under Chinese rule. In an effort to stop the people of Tibet from engaging in their spiritual activities, China continues to sinicize Buddhism there. Sharing religious content on social media is currently prohibited in China. However, the Dalai Lama declined to comment on China's aggressiveness along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh (LAC).



