'May have been a terrorist act': Explosion hits Syria's Arab gas pipeline

Syrian government said today that an explosion occurred in the Arab gas pipeline which caused a nationwide blackout overnight.

The government added that power stations were later connected with electricity returning in several areas.

Syria's oil minister Ali Ghanem said that it "may have been caused by a terrorist act" but did not give details.

Ghanem added that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the blast.

The blast reportedly occurred between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra.

Syria was hit with a similar power cut after rebels hit a gas pipeline in 2013. The Arab gas pipeline extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.