The US House Committee on the Judiciary, Republicans, on Tuesday (Feb 25) revealed that former President Joe Biden's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) leaked taxpayer information of over 405,000 Americans, including President Trump.

In a post on X, the House Judiciary GOP called it a "massive scandal".

"The IRS’s admission confirms the Committee’s suspicion and recent reports that show the scope of the leak was much broader than what the Biden Administration’s IRS initially led the public to believe," the post read.

It denied the earlier statement presented by the IRS spokesman, who said that more than 70,000 taxpayers were affected.

"We found out that it's actually over 405,000 taxpayers!," it stressed.

Elon Musk reacts

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk responded to the post on X, saying, "Do you trust the government".

Last year, Rep. Jim Jordan began demanding that Heather Hill, the acting inspector general at the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) produce documents related to the investigation into the leak, allegedly produced by Charles Littlejohn.

Jordan then urged communications between TIGTA, the Justice Department and the IRS.

The lawmaker said that "Littlejohn applied to work as a consultant to the IRS with the express intention of accessing and disclosing then-President Donald Trump's tax returns."

In April last year, the IRS sent notices to these 70,000 taxpayers, saying that their tax and personal data had been stolen in 2019 by Littlejohn.

(With inputs from agencies)