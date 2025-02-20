Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at stopping federal benefits for people living in the US illegally. The move is part of a broader effort to tighten immigration policies.

The White House said that the order seeks to eliminate “all taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens.” However, it remains unclear which specific benefits will be affected.

"The Order directs Federal departments and agencies to identify all federally funded programs currently providing financial benefits to illegal aliens and take corrective action," the White House fact sheet on the order said.

Generally, undocumented immigrants do not qualify for federal benefits, apart from emergency medical care. Additionally, under a 1982 Supreme Court ruling, all children, regardless of immigration status, are entitled to free K-12 public education.

“Over the last 4 years, in particular, the prior administration repeatedly undercut the goals of that law, resulting in the improper expenditure of significant taxpayer resources,” the order states referring to a 1996 welfare law that restricted most public benefits for undocumented immigrants.

Trump is targeting policies introduced under former President Joe Biden, particularly his use of parole authority to allow migrants to enter the US temporarily.

This included over 900,000 individuals who used an online appointment system, CBP One, at the southern border, as well as more than 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who arrived by air with financial sponsors. Trump has now terminated both programs.

Biden also used parole to admit nearly 300,000 people from Ukraine and Afghanistan. Those granted parole for at least a year are classified as “qualified non-citizens,” making them eligible for certain income-based benefits after five years, including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Trump’s order directs all federal departments and agencies to review benefit programs and identify any spending that does not align with the 1996 welfare law.

"It ensures that Federal funds to states and localities will not be used to support “sanctuary” policies or assist illegal immigration," the White House statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)