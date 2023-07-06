Massive fire engulfs two factories in Melbourne, Australia

Two factories caught massive fire in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) crews reached the site on Clarendon St, near Haigh St in Southbank around 4 pm. According to FRV, two small factories had caught fire and 30 firefighters had gathered to control it.

No one was present inside the buildings, however, paramedics were present on the scene. “FRV will do a thorough search when able,” stated FRV. The Victoria Police had also reached the site.

A warning was issued by VicEmergency for residents in Albert Park, Docklands, Melbourne, Port Melbourne, South Melbourne, South Wharf and Southbank for a large amount of smoke. Building fire Melbourne Southbank #melbourne #melbournenews pic.twitter.com/fmfd8fbSPg — Ashley Gordon (@AG8511B) July 6, 2023 × “Smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities. There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions. Those in high-rise apartments in the area should close doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering their premises,” said the emergency authority.

ALSO READ | Firefighters set pallets on fire during Independence Day celebrations in Massachusetts Officials issue warning Meanwhile, officials also issued a community warning, appealing to people to avoid the area on Clarendon St between Crown Casino and Citylink. The police officials have closed the intersection of Clarendon St and City Road, Southbank in all directions.

"Clarendon Street, Southbank is closed to traffic and trams in both directions between City Road and Whiteman Street, due to a building fire," said Vic Traffic, in a statement.

The officials have asked motorists to use Kings Way or Queens Bridge to leave the Central Business District, Melbourne. "Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area where possible, using Kings Way or Queens Bridge Street to leave the CBD," the statement added.

"There is heavy congestion on surrounding roads including Whiteman St, Normanby Rd, York St and Montague St," said the transport department said.

“This incident and road closure is under the control of emergency services. The intersection will only re-open when it’s safe to do so," it added.