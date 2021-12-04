'Massage table and Twin Torpedo sex toy': Jurors at Maxwell's trial shown pieces of evidence

While British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for her alleged role in the sex abuse of underage girls, a few key pieces of evidence in the Maxwell trial were seized from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate, carried into the courtroom and shown to jurors for the first time on Friday. These were then briefly examined by a police officer.

The shreds of evidence included a massage table and a “Twin Torpedo” sex toy.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other crimes, which involved recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse.

Jeffrey Parkinson, a retired police officer involved in the 2005 search was one of those who testified on the fifth day of Maxwell's trial.

A box labelled as "Twin Torpedos" was also shown. As per Parkinson's colleague, Michael Dawson, it contained sex toys taken from an upstairs closet.

"We were looking for massage tables, we were looking for massage oils, we were looking for sex toys, we were looking for correspondence," Dawson testified.

This came after Juan Alessi, Epstein's former house manager, completed his own testimony. He claimed that while cleaning the room sometimes, he would find sex toys and stored them in Maxwell's bathroom.

Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell, a British socialite and the daughter of a publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, moved to the US after her father died. She slowly became close to Epstein and was often spotted everywhere with him.

She, reportedly, had a romantic relationship with Epstein in the 1990s.

However, her relationship with the convicted sex offender became unclear later in the coming time.

She was soon labelled as the "lady of the house" or Epstein's "aggressive assistant" after she started getting involved in his daily activities, including sex trafficking.

Her close relationship with Epstein resulted in her being convicted for soliciting a minor for prostitution. She was sentenced to an 18-month jail term, of which she only served 13 months.

She was then arrested again in 2020 for charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury. She has also been denied bail as she was deemed a flight risk.

(With inputs from agencies)