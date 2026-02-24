/Massachusetts travel ban extended after ‘Blizzard of 2026’; thousands remain without power

A historic blizzard is battering Northeastern US dumping over 2 feet of snow in many areas and producing hurricane-force gust, which grounded flights and left millions of people stuck indoors. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall is observed in 21 cities and towns across New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Governor of Massachusetts Maura Healey, called Monday's storm a “doozy” in an afternoon conference adding that it has been “serious and severe”

Massachusetts power outage

Roughly a quarter of a million households in Massachusetts remain without power this morning. And it could take three to five days before everyone gets it back, according to Doug Foley, the president of Massachusetts electric operations at Eversource. 100 per cent of households in Outer Cape communities like Provincetown and Wellfleet, nearly 70 per cent communities in for coastal South Shore towns like Plymouth and sc

Massachusetts travel ban

In Massachusetts travel ban has been imposed on all non-essential motor vehicles. This remains in effect in Tuesday morning in South eastern counties- Bristol, Plymouth, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineya. According to an order from Governor Maura Healey, the travel ban carries up to a $500 fine; exem tions apply for emergency respondents healthcare workers. This is done to keep the roads clear for snow removal and emergency crews. The state officials have not decided a time frame for the ban, it is likely to remain as long as the officials do not decide it is safe for clearing the road and non-essential travel to resume.

Massachusetts flights cancellation