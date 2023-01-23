Mass shooting in California: What we know about the suspect Huu Can Tran

Mass shooting in California: The man who opened fire at a California dance event was found dead in his vehicle after going on a shooting spree at the Lunar New Year dance venue. The mass shooting took place on Sunday, 22 January when a man armed with guns killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park. While addressing a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio left five women and five men dead and 10 others wounded.

The man that was suspected to be an Asian male has now been confirmed by police officials. The man is a 72-year-old Asian named Huu Can Tran. The reason for such an incident is still unknown, Luna told the reporters, " We want to know, we want to know how something this awful can happen."

Luna said Tran turned a handgun on himself on Sunday morning when police approached a suspected white van that he was driving in Torrance. Tran was seen driving a white van about 20 miles (34 km) from the site of the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

The sheriff's office released images of the suspect, which appeared to be taken from surveillance camera footage and showed him wearing spectacles, a dark jacket, and a dark beanie hat with a white stripe.

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000.

Luna confirmed that Tran was involved in another incident at a dance club in the neighbouring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night. At the second location, witnesses said Tran entered with a gun, which patrons were able to grab. No one was shot, and Tran fled, according to Luna.

When police arrived at the Monterey Park ballroom, people were "pouring out of the location screaming", department captain Andrew Meyer told reporters at a news briefing.

After 10 pm PST (0600 GMT on Sunday), the shooting took place near the site of a two-day Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, where many downtown streets are closed for festivities that draw thousands of people from across Southern California. The planned celebrations for Sunday have been cancelled, according to police.

What President Joe Biden said about the mass shooting in California?

President Joe Biden issued a written statement condemning the killings and directing his Homeland Security adviser to mobilise federal assistance for local authorities.