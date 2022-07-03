Marmolada glacier: At least six killed, several injured after glacier collapses in Italian Alps

At least six people have been killed and several were injured after parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the northern Italian Alps on Sunday (July 3), news agency Reuters reported citing local authorities. Several media reports mentioned that two people are suffering serious injuries.

As per reports, the avalanche took place on the Marmolada. It is at more than 3,300 metres is the highest mountain in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps.

As quoted by Reuters, the Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers. The official further added that there was likely to be a "heavy toll".

Luca Zaia, who is the president of Veneto, said that the injured people were taken to hospitals in the nearby towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano.

A spokesperson said: "Fortunately the weather conditions are good but the danger is that there could further collapse."

