Mark Zuckerberg's surfing video holding US flag creates stir on the internet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on July 4 posted a video of himself waving American-flag waving while surfboard-riding. The video has created a stir on the internet. In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen gliding through the water while holding the US flag.

The video gives a perfect Independence day vibe as in the background, one can hear John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" playing. The Facebook CEO appears to be riding an electric surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral with people sharing it all across social media. "This is some meme materials", wrote an Instagram user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Here is Mark Zuckerberg proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic".

Fouth of July is an American holiday celebrating independence. While July 4th was made a federal holiday only in 1941, the tradition actually goes back to 1776.

On July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress assembled and decided that the thirteen (13) American colonies are no longer subordinate to the Colonial British rulers and the then British Monarch, King George III.

So, they voted in favour of independence and on 4th July 1776, delegates from the thirteen colonies came together to sign the historic 'Declaration of Independence'.

Drafted by Thomas Jefferson, this document was the first step towards the formation of the country we know today as the United States of America.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Made popular by Abraham Lincoln who used these words in his Gettysburg Address of 1863, these words from the declaration have come to represent the ethos of human rights.