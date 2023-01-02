Mark Zuckerberg shares photo of pregnant wife Priscilla Chan on New Year

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg greeted everyone on New Year by sharing a photo of himself with his pregnant wife Priscilla Chan. The couple would be welcoming their third child in 2023.

In an Instagram post, the Meta CEO, wearing a black tuxedo, shared a photo of him cradling his wife’s baby bump, as Chan looks on.

"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the caption said. In another picture, he was seen sharing a candid moment with his daughter.

In September 2022, the tech billionaire announced that his wife is pregnant with their third kid. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

The couple has been married since 2012, and already has two daughters. Their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, was born in December 2015, and their second daughter 'August' in August 2017.

Zuckerberg and Chan have known each other since 2003 when they met at a Harvard University frat party. Both tied the knot on May 19, 2012, at Zuckerberg’s mansion. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022 and marked the occasion by recreating a scene from their wedding.

Why has Canada imposed a two-year ban on foreign home buyers?

Chan, 37, is a pediatrician and philanthropist. After graduating from Harvard University, she studied medicine at the University of California. Her parents were Chinese immigrants from Vietnam who fled the country.

According to Zuckerberg, Chan is a non-denominational Buddhist.

In an interview last year, Zuckerberg said that working with his wife to run the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative opened up a new side of their relationship, according to Business Insider.

"It's been really cool getting the chance to work with my wife Priscilla on this, it's opened up a whole new side of our relationship, where it's like we were partners and now we also get to work together," the 38-year-old had said.

"She's brilliant, she's a doctor and understands so many more things about biological science than I do and I can bring this whole engineering perspective, and we learn so much from doing that together."