Margaret Ferrier, a Scottish politician, is facing a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons or taking a train from London to Glasgow despite being tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) when the pandemic had begun.

In September 2020, Ferrier admitted she broke Cvoid rules. Her test results were awaited but spoke in Parliament. She also took the train home to Glasgow after testing positive.

The United Kingdom media outlets reported that the standards committee has recommended Ferrier should be suspended from the House of Commons which could lead to a possibility of a by-election Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.

Ferrier has also been asked to complete 270 hours of community service as she admits exposing the public "to the risk of infection, illness and death".

If she gets the suspension, it would lead to a recall petition, opening up the possibility of a byelection in a seat which was won by the Scottish National party in 2019 and by Labour in 2017.

The UK-based media outlets chalked out what might happen next. It is noted that the MPs will vote on whether or not to follow the recommendations of the committee.

If suspended, the MP will be removed from the Commons for at least 10 days and can be recalled and a by-election held if at least 10 per cent of the registered voters in their constituency sign a petition calling for it to happen.

