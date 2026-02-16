/Marco Rubio's 'market share' speech in Munich triggers colonialism debate

For centuries, European empires expanded across Asia and Africa under the banner of trade and commerce. Infrastructure such as railways and ports was developed, but largely to extract resources for European industries, not to strengthen local economies. The social and economic scars of that era remain visible across much of what is now called the Global South.

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Western countries to compete more aggressively for ‘market share’ in the economies of developing countries. He framed this effort as part of constructing a ‘new Western century’, stressing industrial revival, supply chain security, and strategic competition.

The Munich Forum, attended by world leaders, ministers, and policy experts, has long been a platform for shaping global security debates. Rubio’s remarks, however, stood out for their assertive tone. He described the West as a unified civilisation whose influence had receded after World War II, accelerated, according to him, by communist revolutions and anti-colonial movements. He characterised decolonisation as a period of Western contraction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His comments have unsettled observers in many developing countries. Critics argue that portraying the Global South primarily as a terrain for economic rivalry risks reviving the mindset that once justified colonial expansion. While Rubio did not advocate territorial conquest, his focus on supply chains, critical minerals, and industrial leverage struck some as reminiscent of earlier patterns where trade paved the way for domination.

Historical parallels have been drawn to the English East India Company, which began as a commercial venture before evolving into a political and military force that reshaped entire regions. Today’s context is different; modern states are sovereign, globally connected, and capable of negotiating their own interests. Yet concerns persist that aggressive economic competition, especially when tied to sanctions or political pressure, may reproduce unequal power dynamics.

Recent US foreign policy moves have also fueled skepticism. The Trump administration’s centralised decision-making style and its assertive approach to trade and sanctions have led some analysts to see Rubio’s speech as an extension of a broader strategy aimed at restoring Western primacy. Geopolitical commentators such as Brahma Chellaney and Arnaud Bertrand criticized the address as revisionist and imperial in tone. Others, including Debabrata Bhaduri and Sanjaya Baru, urged countries like India, long seen as champions of anti-colonial solidarity, to push back strongly against what they perceive as an outdated worldview.

Supporters might argue that Rubio’s call simply reflects normal strategic competition in a multipolar world. Unlike in the colonial era, today’s Global South countries actively diversify partnerships and safeguard strategic autonomy. Economic engagement now operates through contracts, trade frameworks, and investment agreements rather than imperial charters. Even so, the rhetoric of ‘taking back control’ and reclaiming influence in developing regions inevitably evokes historical memories.

Ramaphosa: ‘Africa must avoid a new colonialism’