Maori tribe asks Sotheby’s to return treasured relics up for auction

A Māori tribe in New Zealand has called on Sotheby’s to return its treasured relics listed for sale by the auction house. The auctioneer is working to sell various Māori artefacts from around the 18th and 19th century. Local tribes say that a few of them are crucial cultural taonga (treasures) and should be returned.

Ngārimu Blair, deputy chair for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei people, said most of the artefacts belonging to the tribe were looted by early “treasure hunters”. This, along with urbanisation and displacement, has left the tribe with only a handful of significant artefacts.

“We have so very few of these taonga and treasures left in our possession,” he said. “When something like this comes up where we’re both excited, but also that sorrowful that we lost so much.”

Blair cited the example of a carved pounamu (greenstone) club, or “mere”, which is part of the auction. According to a newspaper report, it was originally given by Ngāti Whātua chief Pāora Tūhaere to a British vice-admiral in 1886 on the condition that it remained in his family. Blair says now that the mere has passed out of the family’s hands, it should be returned.

“We hope those involved in this auction understand Tūhaere’s people are not extinct nor relics, and we are inextricably linked still to this taonga,” he said.

Recently, questions have been raised over the ownership of Indigenous artefacts, especially those obtained through colonisation, looting or war.

In an effort to return such objects to the place they actually belong, the British Museum is in “constructive discussions” with Greece over the return of some of the Parthenon marbles which were taken by Lord Elgin, a British diplomat.

An American repatriated a collection of antiquities in November last year after realising they were likely illicitly obtained. “It seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.

In another similar instance in Australia, two rare aboriginal artworks auctioned by Sotheby’s were repatriated following a contribution of $500,000 by the Victorian government.

(With inputs from agencies)

