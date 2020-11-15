Manuel Merino resigns as President of Peru

Just five days after taking office, Peru's President Manuel Merino submitted his resignation on Sunday, leading to celebrations in the capital Lima post demonstrations against his rule.

"I want to let the whole country know that I'm resigning," said Merino in a televised address.

Following Merino's resignation, Peru will appoint its third president in one week in a new Congress session on Sunday evening.

Peru has seen some of its largest protests in decades following the impeachment of Merino's predecessor Martin Vizcarra.

The protests were largely peaceful but led to clashes too and in a police crackdown, two demonstrators were killed on Saturday.

Merino remained president for less than a week after Peru's Congress voted on November 9 to remove Vizcarra as president over bribery allegations, which he rejects.

Merino said that the 18 ministers who took office on Thursday would temporarily remain in their posts to avoid a "power vacuum".

His resignation led to noisy celebrations in the capital city, with people banging pots, sounding horns, waving flags and chanting.

However, the political crisis in the country comes at a time when the country is grappling with coronavirus pandemic and is expecting to face the worst economic contraction in a century.