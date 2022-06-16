'Freedom at last': Man who shot at Ronald Reagan granted full freedom

John Hinckley, the man who shot at former US president Ronald Reagan in 1981 was given full freedom on Wednesday (June 15). This step was taken six years after he was released from a psychiatric hospital. A court in Washington had ruled earlier this month that after decades of treatment and psychiatric reviews, Hinckley no longer presented a threat

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" he tweeted in celebration on Thursday.

After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!! — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) June 15, 2022 ×

Hinckley, now 67, shot Reagan and three others with a revolver outside a Washington hotel on March 30, 1981. Hinckley said he wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he became obsessed after watching her in the film "Taxi Driver."

All four people he shot survived, although Reagan press secretary James Brady was left partially paralyzed and forced to use a wheelchair.

Hinckley was declared not guilty on grounds of insanity. He was then admitted to St. Elizabeth Hospital, a psychiatric institution in Washington, for 34 years

He was released in September 2016 but required to live with his elderly mother in a gated community in Williamsburg, Virginia under a long list of restrictions.

Those included controls on his movements and monitoring of his electronic devices and online accounts.

He was also forbidden to contact Foster or travel to any area where a current or former president, vice president or member of Congress would be present.

Nor could Hinckley speak to the media or post any writings or memorabilia on the internet, or display them in person without authorization.

A government report on his status filed to the court on May 19 said his mental health had "remained stable" and that his psychiatric illness had been in "full and sustained remission for decades."

(With inputs from agencies)