Man who said Covid was a hoax dies from virus after hosting illegal parties

A prominent Covid-19 denier and conspiracy theorist has died from the virus after holding two gatherings at his home in Norway.

Norwegian Hans Kristian Gaarder died in the town of Gran, roughly 40 miles north of Oslo, on April 6, with subsequent tests showing he had coronavirus.

According to the media reports, just days before his death, he hosted two illegal gatherings at a barn on his property on March 26 and 27. Several attendees have since tested positive for coronavirus and had passed the virus onto their close contacts.

"We don't know how many or who took part in the arrangements, but ask all participants to take a corona test as soon as possible," police said in a press release, according to newsinenglish.no.

Gaarder had used various social media channels to peddle false information relating to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the US election in 2020.

