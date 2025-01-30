The man who repeatedly burnt the holy book Quran, in the year 2023 in Sweden, igniting massive outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead, said police on Thursday (Jan 30).

A Stockholm court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on Thursday concerning Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian, who was accused of inciting ethnic hatred for burning the Quran at multiple protests.

The court postponed the ruling until February 3 stating that "because Salwan Momika has died, more time is needed."

Police released a statement saying that earlier, they were alerted about a shooting incident that occurred in the city of Sodertalje, where Momika lived.

The incident took place indoors and when the police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been "hit by shots and the man was taken to hospital", added the statement.

In a subsequent update, authorities confirmed that the individual had succumbed to his injuries, and a murder inquiry had been initiated.

Five suspects arrested over Momika's killing

Swedish police on Thursday said that the officials arrested five suspects in the killing of Momika.

"Police arrested five people overnight. Prosecutors have detained them," a police statement said.

Shooting may have been broadcast live on social media

Multiple news sources identified the deceased as Salwan Momika and reported that the shooting may have been streamed live on social media platforms.

In August 2024, Momika, along with one of his co-protesters Salwan Najem, was charged with "agitation against an ethnic group" at four events in the summer of 2023.

As per the charge sheet, both Momika and Najem desecrated the Quran by burning it and making derogatory remarks about Islam. One of the instances was outside a Stockholm mosque.

The duo's protest led to strained relations between Sweden and several Middle Eastern countries.

Reports at the time suggested that, in line with free speech protections, Momika was granted permission to protest by the Swedish police following a court order. However, later, noting that the man had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque, Swedish authorities said they had opened an investigation into "agitation against an ethnic group".

(With inputs from agencies)