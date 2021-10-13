Man to be hanged for bringing 1 kilogram of cannabis in Singapore

On Tuesday, Singapore's highest court denied an appeal against a man's conviction and death sentence for allegedly smuggling cannabis weighing at least 2.2 pounds into the city-state from neighbouring Malaysia.

Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was detained in 2018 during a routine border checkpoint encounter when officials discovered three bundles of the narcotic in his car.

He was tried and condemned to death by hanging in February.

A court heard that his father, who was also in the car, was unaware of the narcotics and was not charged with any crime.

Omar's defence at trial was that he had no idea what the bundles were at the time.

He stated that his friends, Din and Latif, had put the packages in his luggage without his knowledge.

Singapore maintains a zero-tolerance stance on illegal narcotics and has executed hundreds of individuals, including dozens of foreign citizens, for drug charges in recent decades.

Another Singaporean was condemned to death by hanging in a narcotics case only last year—via Zoom call.

Singaporeans appear to believe that the country's harsh regulations make it one of the safest in the world.

