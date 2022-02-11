Man takes aim at bear, accidentally shoots dead brother, then kills himself

An American man from Oregon took his life after he accidentally shot dead his brother while taking an aim at a black beer.

According to US media reports, the tragic incident took place in Sunny Valley in Josephine County near their house on early Tuesday morning.

The siblings’ identities have not yet been revealed by the police yet, and an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

The police said that after spotting a bear roaming near his house, the man grabbed the gun to protect himself. But he accidentally killed his brother.

According to police, they received a distress call from a man who told them he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” to use against a bear, reported the Daily Mail.

“Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting,” the sheriff’s office added.

The Sheriff's Office told DailyMail on Thursday that there is “no further information available” at this time.

Oregon is home to around 25,000 to 30,000 black bears and spotting a bear isn’t rare in the state, according to the Josephine County Parks Department, which calls Oregon 'Black Bear Country.'

The Parks Department said bear attacks are “uncommon” and the animals typically “avoid human contact,” but reminds the public that it is "never safe to approach a bear."

