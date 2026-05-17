A car ran over several people in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday (May 16), injuring eight people. CCTV footage showed the car being driven in high-speed into a city centre street packed with pedestrians and cyclists. Authorities later revealed that the driver was an Italian of Moroccan heritage and had a history of mental health problems. City prefect Fabrizia Triolo while addressing a news conference said that the driver tried to flee the scene but was chased and cornered by four passers-by. The driver then pulled a knife and injured one of them.

What we know about the driver?

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City prefect Fabrizia Triolo while addressing a news conference said that the driver tried to flee the scene but was chased and cornered by four passers-by. The driver then pulled a knife and injured one of them. The driver is an economics graduate born in 1995 wasnot known to the police. The driver was not under the influence of “psychotropic substances” but went through a spell of "psychological disturbance" in 2022, according to the statement given by the prefect. "He had been treated at a mental health centre for schizoid disorders, but we lost track of him after that initial period of observation in a care facility," she added. His home near Modena has been searched.

VIDEO of exact moment of the incident