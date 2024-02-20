Man pets Gila monster, dies after getting bitten by venomous animal

In a rare case, a 34-year-old man in Colorado, United States died after getting bitten by one of his two pet Gila monsters, as reported by Jefferson County coroner.

Speaking about the rare Lakewood Gila monster case, reptile expert with the Asclepius Snakebite Foundation and medical toxicologist Dr Nick Brandehoff said, "I think this case highlights that any venomous animals should be respected."

How venomous are Gila monsters? Are their bites usually fatal?

Gila monsters are a kind of venomous reptile which can be found in the southwestern United States. Although their bites can be painful for people, generally it is not fatal.

According to experts, the last report of a human being dying because of the Gila monster bite was in 1930.

"The vast majority of bites cause local swelling and bleeding," said Brandehoff, who claimed that the bites lead to intense localised pain and also lead the victims to pass out. However, deaths are very rare.

"The last case I have been able to find," said Brandehoff, "was 1930 and that was not even a medical journal case."

As per reports, the man owned two pet Gila monsters and one of them bit him on February 12. The pet Gila monster was juvenile and around about 12 inches long.

Criminal investigator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Eric Harper said that they were asked to remove Gila monsters from the home after the incident.

Speaking to CBS News, he said that it is illegal to own Gila monsters in Colorado without having a license.

He added the Lakewood incident shows "venomous reptiles are hazardous and should only be handled or possessed by people with the proper training."

Brandehoff said that some experts will "look at the venom components and see if there is some reason this might occur." He added that although the investigation remains, he thinks that the man may have suffered some type of allergic reaction to the venom of the Gila monster.

The Lakewood Police Department said that the two Gila monsters were removed from the home of the victim and carried to a wildlife rehab centre in another state.