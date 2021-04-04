Man on an NYC subway spits at woman, yells anti-Asian slurs

New York City police has asked for the public's help in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children. The man reportedly also spat at her and kicked her cellphone off a subway train.

Police are calling the March 30 incident a hate crime.

Authorities described the suspect as a dark-skinned man.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for observation, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call New York City police.

The attack was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. Four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, on March 31.

Eight people were shot to death by a gunman who went on a rampage at three day spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. And 10 people were killed on March 22 when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The lone suspects in both those shootings were arrested.