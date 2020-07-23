Man captures exact moment lightning strikes Statue of Liberty; footage goes viral

WION Web Team New York, United States Jul 23, 2020, 07.31 PM(IST)

Lightning strikes illuminate the Statue of Liberty Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

A man in New York called Mikey Cee has captured the exact moment when lightning struck the Statue of Liberty amid a storm in the city.

The dramatic 21-second footage taken recorded on Ellis Island was shared by several Twitter users and went viral within a few hours.

The clip reminded many of 1984 iconic movie Ghostbusters and some said in jest that the lightning could ''hit the White House.''

Many of them also reminisced about other "ominous" things 2020 had in store for them this year.

Amid severe warnings of storm in the Tri-State area, the powerful thunderstorm with strong winds passed across the Big Apple Wednesday afternoon.

 