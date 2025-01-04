A man has been banned from travelling by United Airlines after allegedly urinating at a sleeping passenger midway into a flight. The unnamed man was travelling from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Manila, Philippines on UA Flight 189. After four hours of flight in the air, he stood up and started peeing on Jerome Gutierrez, who was travelling in business class.

Gutierrez's family was quoted saying by the New York Post, "He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming."

After the man was done peeing then only Gutierrez realised that it was not a dream and he was soaked in someone's urine.

As per the reports Gutierrez was told by the flight attendant to not approach the man as they feared it would lead to confrontation and further escalate the situation.

"They put the needs of the airline before my stepdad's health. I am so disgusted and in shock with how United Airlines handled this! That is a biohazard, and the plane should've turned around to address this issue," Gutierrez's stepdaughter was reported as saying.

The airline confirmed the incident and said there was "a passenger disturbance" on the flight in question and that the perp had been "banned".

"On December 28 we asked police to meet our flight when it arrived in Manila to address a passenger disturbance. We have banned this passenger," it further added.

In a similar incident in April last year, an Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi urinated on a co-passenger on an American Airlines flight. It was reported that the man was drunk and urinated on the other female passenger after an argument.

