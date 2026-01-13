/Man arrested in Canada’s largest gold heist in project 24K probe, police say another suspect in India

A man in Canada's Peel has been arrested on Monday in connection with Project 24K, a probe into the theft of over $20 million in gold bars. The theft has been marked as the largest gold heist in the history of Canada. The arrested individual, identified as Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A flight from Zurich, Switzerland, landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 17, 2023, carrying a cargo consignment that included around 400 kilograms of .9999-pure gold, equivalent to 6,600 bars worth over $20 million, along with $2.5 million in foreign currency.

After being unloaded, the shipment was moved to another area within the airport complex, but was reported missing within hours. Police subsequently launched a cross-border probe and charged, or issued arrest warrants for, ten individuals linked to the theft.

All the accused of the gold bars heist

One of the accused is Simran Preet Panesar, a 33-year-old Brampton resident and former Air Canada employee, who is believed to be in India. Investigators alleged that he helped identify and redirect the cargo by exploiting airline systems. He was later traced to a rented apartment near Chandigarh, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against him.

Another accused, Archit Grover of Brampton, was apprehended at Pearson International Airport in May 2024 after arriving from India. In addition, 54-year-old Parmpal Sidhu, a former Air Canada employee, and 40-year-old Amit Jalota, both from Ontario, were arrested.

Prasath Paramalingam, a 36-year-old resident of Brampton, and Ali Raza, a 37-year-old man from Toronto, 43-year-old Ammad Chaudhary and Durante King-Mclean, 27, both from Brampton, were also arrested. Meanwhile, King-Mclean is currently being held in the US in connection with firearms trafficking-related charges.

"This investigation demonstrates the dedication and expertise of Peel Regional Police in tackling complex, high-stakes crime. Project 24K is a clear example of how our officers, working alongside national and international partners, can disrupt sophisticated criminal activity and hold those responsible accountable. Let it be known: no matter where you try to run or hide, we will find you," Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.