WATCH | Man arrested for throwing beer can at US Senator Ted Cruz during a parade

A man allegedly accused of hurling a beer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) on Monday. Reportedly, Cruz was on a float, attending the World Series victory parade when the incident transpired.

Cruz was facing the crowd gathered on both sides of the road when a person threw a beer can in his direction. The Republican leader reacted late but a person beside him quickly intervened and managed to lead the projectile astray.

HPD took to its official Twitter account to inform that the 33-year-old male had been arrested and that Cruz did not require any medical help.

"HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," tweeted HPD.

"Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed."

After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, Cruz also quote tweeted a post and said.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," tweeted Cruz.

After the attack, Cruz received support from his rival peers as well. Democrat leader Eric Swalwell condemned the incident and said, "Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting not violence."

The attack on Cruz comes in the backdrop of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi being brutally assaulted by a suspect with a hammer.

(With inputs from agencies)

