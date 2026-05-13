/Maldives eyes India FTA signing by end of 2026, says Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam

New Delhi: Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam has described bilateral relations with India as “long-standing” and “very close”, signalling a push to accelerate cooperation during her first official visit as minister to Delhi.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, following her meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, FM Adam emphasised the complementary nature of the two countries' policies. “Our first foreign policy [under] President Dr Muizzu and the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s neighbourhood first policy... complement each other,” she said. The two nations are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Adam highlighted extensive development partnership projects in infrastructure, social housing, connectivity, transport, harbours and airports. “These are very important projects that impact the lives of the people,” she added. Both sides agreed to expedite implementation. “We will make sure that from both sides... we will try to step up and speed up the process... ensure that the projects are implemented timely and delivered.”

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India has been a key development partner and first responder, providing COVID vaccines and assistance during crises. Adam acknowledged recent financial support amid the West Asia conflict’s fallout on supply chains, food, fuel and medicine.

“This facility will help us in the short-term... supplying the food commodities, subsidies,” she explained when asked about India’s Rs 30 billion financial assistance under SAARC currency swap.

The Maldives government settled previous debts, including $50 million payments due to India in April and September. “We have settled this payment... we do not have a default, which would be very [hard] on the people,” Adam said.

On the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Adam expressed optimism. “Negotiations [and] consultations have already been convened... we will try to sign the free trade agreement this year.” She said this would boost trade, investment, tourism and infrastructure, calling it an “excellent signal” for the 60th anniversary.

Tourism, a vital sector for the island nation, remains a focus. India is the sixth-largest source market. “We have noted that India is the 6th largest tourist market for the Maldives... with the diversification of the market that will help... people-to-people contact.”

Defence and security ties were described positively. “Maldives and India enjoy... bilateral cooperation,” Adam said, citing capacity building, joint exercises and assistance to Maldives’ forces. Both nations, sharing Indian Ocean geography, cooperate through forums like IORA and the Colombo Security Conclave to promote “peace and security in the region.”

Adam addressed past anti-India sentiment. “Any difficulty or misunderstanding may or might have been... we do not know how it can be, or it could be from external sources,” she said, adding the current governments are committed to strengthening ties.

“We believe that... we will strengthen the relations.”

On the Strait of Hormuz disruptions from the West Asian war, the minister stressed the Maldives' advocacy for open maritime passages. “We advocate... maritime... passages are allowed so that the essential goods and the needed supplies reach the people.”

Adam, a 25-year diplomacy veteran and former High Commissioner to London who won a top Asian-Oceania diplomat award, is the 2nd woman to be the foreign minister of the Maldives.