Malaysia’s high court to hear former PM Najib’s appeal for his corruption related 12-year prison term

Malaysia’s high court on Tuesday announced that it would hear former prime minister Najib Razak’s final appeal for his corruption-related 12-year prison term. After rejecting the minister’s request for a new trial, the Federal Court has decided to move forward with the hearing, which will begin this Thursday (August 18).

The former prime minister was found guilty of corruption related to the state fund 1MDB and was given a 12-year prison term. The minister and his associates were charged with stealing billions of dollars from the country’s investment vehicles and using them to purchase luxurious and expensive art and real estate properties.

After two days of hearings, a five-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimu Tuan Mat reached a unanimous verdict, which was read out aloud in court. She said, "There is, to our minds, no miscarriage of justice." She further added, "We find that the applicant has failed to cross the high threshold of (the law)... In the circumstances, the motion (to admit fresh evidence for a retrial) is hereby dismissed," AFP reported.

However, Najib’s lawyers requested a three-to-four month adjournment before the hearings begin, but his request was denied. He filed his last-ditch appeal before the court after his previous appeal was turned down.

The chief judge said, "The stark reality is that considerable public funds would be wasted if granting an adjournment in a case of this kind was an easier option." Tengku added, "Justice cannot be unduly delayed. Justice delayed is also justice denied to others," AFP reported.

