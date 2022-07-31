Watch: Chinese rocket debris lights up sky in Malaysia as videos go viral

Debris of Chinese rocket spotted over Malaysia Photograph:( Twitter )
Malaysia said the burning debris from the Chinese Long March 5B also crossed its airspace and was detected in several areas including crossing the airspace around the state of Sarawak.
After the US space command announced the Chinese rocket Long March 5B debris had fallen into the Indian Ocean, videos appeared on social media in Malaysia which reportedly showed the falling debris lighting up the night sky.
Twitter followers were amazed as the debris could be seen clearly.
Wow. Chinese rocket stage just re-entered the atmosphere over Borneo. This is the 13th piece of space debris weighing more than 6.5 tons to re-enter the atmosphere in an uncontrolled descent since 2000. This one weighed about 21 tons when it re-entered and broke apart. https://t.co/o7ymcWsdck— Angelo Young (@angeloyoung_) July 30, 2022
Video - 25-ton debris from an uncontrolled Chinese rocket fell over the Indian Ocean on Saturday. As per NASA, the rocket re-entered the earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at 12:45 am.— اخبار عاجل و تحليل اوضاع - افغانستان وجهان (@kgvh6v) July 31, 2022
Video: Social media pic.twitter.com/wmu5tqDDXF
Chinese rocket debris re-entry.— 🧜🏻♀️ (@DayangLeen) July 30, 2022
Nice grab! You were in the right place at the right time! #CZ5B #LongMarch5BRocketBooster https://t.co/8cKsrwYwaa
China's Long March 5B had re-entered over the Indian Ocean, the US space command said. China gave information on coordinates of impact area in the Sulu Sea, off the coast of the Philippines in Palawan Island.
The Chinese space agency claimed the "devices were ablated and destroyed during re-entry". Malaysia's space agency confirmed it had spotted rocket debris upon re-entry as it fell into the Sulu Sea near Borneo island.
(With inputs from Agencies)
