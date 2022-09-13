Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak's daughter requests for his 'proper' medical care

Three weeks into his 12-year sentence for corruption, Nooryana Najwa, daughter of former Malayan prime minister Najib Razak, requested "proper" medical care for her jailed father.

Razak was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on September 4 for a routine medical check-up.

Although, in her social media post, Nooryana claimed that on September 10, when doctors examined Razak, they just changed his medication and sent him back to jail again. She claimed that Razak's desire to continue being examined in the hospital was turned down without specifying who denied the request.

Nooryana said, "On humanitarian grounds, our family pleads with the prison authority, the hospital and government to do the right thing and allow for dad to receive proper medical care and observation," Reuters reported.

She added that the former prime minister has high blood pressure and has developed new stomach ulcers, a medical condition that has been recurring for over 15 years.

In response to Nooryana's request, the current Malaysian Prime Minister, Islamil Sabri Yaakob, instructed the health ministry to give Razak the "best treatment."

Razak was admitted as an elective case to ensure his good health, the director-general of the health ministry, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said. Two meetings were held by doctors with Najib and his family to discuss his test results. Noor added, "They were also informed about the unanimous decision of the consulting experts that he be allowed to be discharged," Reuters reported.

The health general said that Razak was given the same medication and was healthy before being released.

Razak's appeal to overturn his conviction on fraud and money laundering charges in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar crisis at state fund 1 Malaysia Development Behad was denied by the country's top court.

