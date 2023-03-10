Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption, money laundering

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was on Friday charged with multiple counts of corruption and money laundering, making him the second leader in the country’s history to be indicted after leaving office.

A Kuala Lumpur court is hearing the matter related to an economic recovery project launched by his government, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said, according to Reuters news agency.

He was briefly arrested on Thursday before being released on bail.

It comes only three months after Muhyiddin lost a closely fought general election to Anwar Ibrahim. Local media reports claimed that the charges are likely to increase political tensions in Malaysia, which has seen four prime ministers since 2018.

Muhyiddin has denied accusations of wrongdoing and described them as political vendetta. He claimed that the charges were to embarrass him and cripple his Islamist-dominated alliance, which has strong support among ethnic Malays who account for about two-thirds of Malaysia's 33 million people.

On Friday, while speaking to reporters, Muhyiddin said he would face seven charges.

"I stress that I am not guilty and I will face all charges against me in court... This action is political persecution because they fear the strength of Perikatan Nasional," Muhyiddin was quoted as saying by Reuters.

If the 72-year-old is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each of the corruption charges, 15 years each for money laundering and fines.

After coming to power in November, incumbent PM Anwar Ibrahim launched a probe of the government projects approved by past administrations including Muhyiddin, who helmed the post from March 2020 until August 2021.

Recently, two senior members from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were charged with corruption. The anti-graft agency has also frozen Bersatu's party accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)