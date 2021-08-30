Malaysia: Covid vaccine paper mock-ups in demand during religious festival

A simple paper craft is fast becoming a way for Malaysians to pay tribute to the departed. The religious festival of Hungry Ghost sees Buddhists across Southeast Asia give offerings of food for the spirits of the deceased they believe return to Earth during this time. Offerings made of paper are also made. These resemble the things the deceased may have wanted.

This year, a box set of a syringe and two vaccine vials made of paper are among the fastest-selling items for the festival at Raymond Shieh Siow Leong's religious goods store in the southern Malaysian city of Johor Bahru.

"The COVID-19 situation in our country is quite serious and many people passed away before receiving the vaccine. I hope this product can help the deceased to fulfill their dying wish," Shieh said.

He started making paper vaccine sets in early August. Each set is priced at 22.80 ringgit ($5.45). Shieh says he has sold more than 200 sets so far.

"We made this paper vaccine to test the water of the market, but we didn't expect the reaction to be this good. The orders keep coming, and we have to work overtime until late at night to make this product," he said.

Malaysia has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia with a total caseload of almost 1.6 million and a death toll of 14,818. About 57% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Muslim-majority country, about 20% of Malaysia's 32 million people practise Buddhism, the second-most prevalent religion.

