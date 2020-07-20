Malaysia considers making face masks mandatory in public places

Malaysia is considering making face masks mandatory in public places following the emergence of 13 new coronavirus clusters since the government relaxed coronavirus restrictions on people and businesses last month, Reuters report stated on Monday quoting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Malaysian health authorities the country recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to since the outbreak began to 8,800 cases and 123 deaths.

Monday's was the second straight daily double-digit rise in infections, after Malaysia managed to broadly hold daily growth to single digits since the lockdown was eased on June 10. The number of positive cases climbed by 15 on Sunday, and by 18 two days prior.

Muhyiddin was quoted as saying that the string of double-digit daily increases, coupled with the new clusters detected in several states across the country, has led the government to think that it may be necessary to make wearing face masks in public compulsory.

"The details will be announced once the relevant regulations are finalised by the government," Muhyiddin said in an address broadcast on national television.

Malaysia was among the earlier countries in the region to impose strict curbs on public activity, closing borders, barring mass movement, and ordering all but key sectors to shut operations in March as it fought to contain the spread of COVID-19.