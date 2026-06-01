/Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16, warns companies of $2.5 million fines

Malaysia on Monday started enforcing new regulations that prohibit children under the age of 16 from owning social media accounts, becoming part of a global effort to strengthen online safety measures for young users. Under the rules, social media companies must introduce age-verification mechanisms and block users under 16 from creating accounts on any social media platform. The regulations apply to platforms that include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



Over the move, the Malaysian government warned the companies that it could face fines up to 10 million ringgit ($2.5 million) if they fail to comply. However, parents whose children manage to circumvent the restrictions will not be held responsible. The government also said that the measures are designed to shield minors from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to promote excessive use.

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Malaysia joins countries such as Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, which have already implemented or proposed similar age-related social media restrictions. Other nations, including Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea, are also exploring comparable measures.

Protections for younger users

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission clarified that the regulations are not meant to restrict children's access to the internet or digital technology. Instead, they are intended to ensure that online platforms take greater responsibility for preventing digital harms and providing appropriate protections for younger users.

“These measures help strengthen the protection of children in the online environment, while providing added reassurance to parents in navigating increasingly complex digital risks," the regulator said in a statement last month.