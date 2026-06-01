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Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16, warns companies of $2.5 million fines

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 11:51 IST
Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16, warns companies of $2.5 million fines

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Malaysia has begun enforcing a ban on social media accounts for children under 16. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube must verify users' ages or face fines of up to 10 million ringgit. The move aims to protect minors from cyberbullying and harmful online content.

Malaysia on Monday started enforcing new regulations that prohibit children under the age of 16 from owning social media accounts, becoming part of a global effort to strengthen online safety measures for young users. Under the rules, social media companies must introduce age-verification mechanisms and block users under 16 from creating accounts on any social media platform. The regulations apply to platforms that include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.


Over the move, the Malaysian government warned the companies that it could face fines up to 10 million ringgit ($2.5 million) if they fail to comply. However, parents whose children manage to circumvent the restrictions will not be held responsible. The government also said that the measures are designed to shield minors from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to promote excessive use.

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Malaysia joins countries such as Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, which have already implemented or proposed similar age-related social media restrictions. Other nations, including Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea, are also exploring comparable measures.

Protections for younger users

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission clarified that the regulations are not meant to restrict children's access to the internet or digital technology. Instead, they are intended to ensure that online platforms take greater responsibility for preventing digital harms and providing appropriate protections for younger users.

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“These measures help strengthen the protection of children in the online environment, while providing added reassurance to parents in navigating increasingly complex digital risks," the regulator said in a statement last month.

Platforms will be required to come up with safety-by-design features that include protections against manipulative design that bolsters compulsive use, and initiate action against underage accounts and harmful content. Meanwhile, technology companies are yet to describe their compliance with Malaysia’s new requirements.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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