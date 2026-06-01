/Kuwait air defenses intercept 'hostile' missile and drone attacks

The Kuwaiti military confirmed on Monday (June 1) that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a series of "hostile missile and drone attacks." The response triggered air raid sirens across the Gulf nation, causing widespread alarm among residents as the sounds of explosions echoed throughout the country. In an official statement published by the Kuwait Army on its X account read: "The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks. The military announced, clarifying that the detonations were a direct result of their active countermeasures rather than successful enemy strikes.

According to KUNA, the state-run news agency, the emergency sirens rang out nationwide despite a current US-Iran ceasefire intended to stabilise regional tensions. The sudden breach of security has raised fresh concerns about the fragility of the peace agreement and the ongoing threat of aerial assaults in the region. Local authorities have not yet identified the origin of the hostile deployment or reported any casualties or structural damage resulting from the intercepted debris.

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