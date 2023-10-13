Majority Israelis blame govt for Hamas attack, believe Netanyahu must resign: poll

A majority of the Israeli population, which accounts for 56 per cent, believe that the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must resign after the ongoing conflict with Hamas ends, reported the Jerusalem Post on Thursday (Oct 12). This perspective drew the support of 28 per cent of coalition voters, according to the poll released by the Dialog Centre.

The polls revealed that four out of five Jewish Israelis have been blaming Netanyahu and the government for the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by Hamas against Israel.

"An overwhelming majority of 86% of respondents, including 79% of coalition supporters, said the surprise attack from Gaza is a failure of the country's leadership, while a staggering 92% said the war is causing anxiety," it stated.

"Furthermore, almost all of the respondents (94%) believe the government has responsibility for the lack of security preparedness that led to the assault on the South, with over 75% saying the government holds most of the responsibility," as per the report.

Also read: Gaza Strip and the struggle for survival for millions of its residents

52 per cent population in favour of Defence Minister Gallant's resignation

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of respondents feel that Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant must submit his resignation.

A military campaign was launched by Israeli forces against Hamas, which has been controlling the Gaza Strip, in response to a military offensive suddenly launched by the terrorist organisation in Israeli territories.

The conflict started on Saturday when Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was initiated by Hamas which included the launch of a barrage of rockets and infiltrations into Israel through sea, land and air.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war | Gaza: An 'open-air prison' with no escape Hamas had claimed that the operation was launched in retaliation to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the growing violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Operation Swords of Iron was launched by the Israeli military against Hamas targets, which are in the Gaza Strip in response. Israeli Army further disrupted electricity and water supply to Gaza, which worsened the living conditions of people in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.