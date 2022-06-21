Major websites go down in global outage, showing '500 internal server error'

A temporary outage at Cloudflare, a prominent CDN for many businesses, brought down many websites throughout the world, leaving many of them completely unreachable to the general public. Websites such as Discord, Canva, Streamyard, and even the official website for London-based startup Nothing were among them.

Cloudflare promptly responded with a tweet acknowledging the outage and stating that it was working on a remedy. For the most part, the problem appears to have been rectified for the websites that were affected.

Some users are unable to notice the outage using Ookla's DownDetector, which is designed to track Internet outages around the world. Although the specific cause of the global Internet outage is unknown, it appears to be related to Cloudflare's content delivery network (CDN).

According to the most recent update on the Cloudflare Status page, the CDN service is experiencing some "widespread difficulties." The company has acknowledged the problems and implemented a solution.

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022 ×

However, it will take some time for the affected websites to reflect the adjustments.

