Major fire breaks out in London's Tower Hamlets; Plumes of smoke seen from far away

A massive fire has erupted in Tower Hamlets, London, with plumes of black smoke visible from the M25 highway, which is a considerable distance from the site of the blaze.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were fighting the fire on Friday (August 25th) reports Reuters.

Cause of fire?

Photos and videos shared on social media show flames engulfing the top of Bow House business centre on Fairfield Road, located in the eastern part of the capital.

While there are no reported injuries at this point, emergency services report that approximately 120 calls placed to the emergency hotline number 999.

Initial reports from social media indicated that the fire originated in residential flats situated atop the business centre.

However, as per the London Fire Brigade, "The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

Videos shot by shocked commuters on the Elizabeth Line passing through Stratford captured show thick clouds of smoke enveloping the city's skyline, reports Daily Mail.

Steer clear of the area

The majority of the six-floor building's roof is reported to be ablaze. Authorities are advising people to avoid the area.

In spite of the warnings by authorities, as per videos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the huge fire has attracted large crowds that are gathered at the site to witness the emergency response efforts.

As per footage posted on TikTok, police have cordoned off the burning buildings, and several blue light ambulances are on site.

Fire crews, including those from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, and Homerton, are engaged in firefighting efforts and were seen using two cranes to pour water onto the roof.

Tower Hamlets police issued a statement via X and have urged people to steer clear of the area.

"All emergency services are working hard to put out a fire on Bow Road, junction with Fairfield Road, E3. Please avoid the area and divert your routes," they said.