Major fire breaks out in COVID hospital in Santiago; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a hospital in Chile's capital city, Santiago, on Saturday, local authorities reported.

The fire broke out in a boiler room of the hospital which had nearly 350 patients, including people recovering for the deadly coronavirus.

San Borja hospital authorities told local media that all patients, including the ones who had been relying on ventilators, were being immediately shifted to other nearby hospitals.

The Santiago health agency said the fire started in a boiler room, and local authorities have said it might have been due to an electrical short circuit.

[AHORA] 37 unidades y más de un centenar de Bomberos trabajan en 4° alarma de incendio en el Hospital San Borja Arriarán @hcsba 🏥 Columna de humo es visible desde varias partes de la capital pic.twitter.com/EtJfXKsenu — Bomberos de Chile (@BomberosdeChile) January 30, 2021 ×

A cloud of thick black smoke rose from the building as soon as the fire broke out, following which dozens of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported yet. "Nobody has died. All of the transfers have occurred with great calm," Health Minister Enrique Paris told local reporters.

"The fire did not affect any sector with patients, but the boiler area, electrical installations and other hospital services were affected. Patients will be transferred to the Barros Luco Hospital, the Metropolitan Hospital, the Mother and Child Clinic and the Juan Pablo II Clinic," Ministerio de Salud tweeted.

A detailed investigation has been ordered to find out the cause and extent of damage caused by this fire.

This is a developing story.