Maine deals 2nd blow to Trump, disqualifies him from primary ballot after similar move by Colorado

In another blow to former US President Donald Trump, the state of Maine has barred him from the ballot in the upcoming US presidential primary election, Reuters reported.

This decision comes after a similar move by Colorado which disqualified Trump citing his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a dark and unprecedented chapter in American history when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows asserted that Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, played a role in inciting insurrection by spreading baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a comprehensive 34-page ruling, Bellows stated, "The US Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government."

However, Trump's campaign reportedly said that they would appeal in Maine courts against Bellows' ruling, which she temporarily suspended pending the court's judgment. Trump's campaign while denouncing Bellows' decision called it "atrocious".

While defending Trump, his lawyers argued that his statements on the day of the Capitol riot were protected by the right to free speech. But the US Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether Trump will remain eligible for the November general elections or not.

'Undemocratic': Trump's take on Colorado ruling

Trump is the first candidate in US history ineligible for the presidency due to alleged involvement in an insurrection and he has vowed to appeal the Colorado ruling while claiming that such moves were "undemocratic."

Also Read | Haley clarifies after backlash over avoidance to link slavery and Civil War

It is worth noting that while the ruling applies specifically to Maine's March primary election, it could also impact the eligibility of Trump, who served as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021, for the November general election.

The decision by Colorado, which has been stayed as Trump looks to appeal against it, and now by Maine, has also put a spotlight on the US Supreme Court as eventually, the apex body will have to address questions about Trump's eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Watch | US-Mexico agree on slowing down migration × Trump is already facing legal challenges in both federal and Georgia courts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, the former US president has not been charged with insurrection for the Capitol attack just yet.

Despite legal hurdles, he continues to maintain a substantial lead in opinion polls in the Republican nomination race.