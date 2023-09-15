US imposes new sanctions on Iran, hails protesters a year after Mahsa Amini's death

US President Joe Biden, on Friday (September 15), said that the United States would remain committed to supporting Iranians, a year after Mahsa Amini's death triggered massive demonstrations, as Washington revealed fresh sanctions against "egregious" rights abusers.

Biden released a statement saying, "Today—as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death—we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission. They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them."

"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them, including providing tools to support Iranians' ability to advocate for their own future," Biden added.

He then said that the United States was "announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran's most egregious human rights abusers" to mark Mahsa Amini's death anniversary.

US, UK issue sanctions

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Iran on Friday (September 15) ahead of Amini's death anniversary.

"Mahsa’s tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran’s so-called 'Morality Police' sparked demonstrations across Iran that were met with unspeakable violence, mass arrests, systemic internet disruptions and censorship by the Iranian regime," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"We will continue to take appropriate action, alongside our international partners, to hold accountable those who suppress Iranians’ exercise of human rights," he said, adding that Canada, Australia, and other partners were also imposing sanctions this week.

In a separate statement, the US Treasury Department said that it imposed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, that it said were linked to Iran's "violent suppression" of protests in the wake of Amini's death and its crackdown on dissenting voices and restrictions on the internet.

The department said that the action targets 29 people and groups, including 18 key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), as well as the head of Iran's prison organisations. They also target officials linked to Iran's internet blockade and several media outlets.

The sanctions target LEF spokesperson Saeed Montazerolmehdi, multiple LEF and IRGC commanders, and Iran’s Prisons Organization chief Gholamali Mohammadi.

Douran Software Technologies CEO Alireza Abedinejad as well as state-controlled media organizations Press TV, Tasnim News Agency and Fars News were also among the ones sanctioned.

"The United States ... will continue to take collective action against those who suppress Iranians’ exercise of their human rights," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

On the other hand, the UK separately announced its sanctions that targeted senior Iranian decision-makers implementing Tehran's compulsory hijab law, including Iran's minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran and an Iranian police spokesman.

Amini died last year on September 16, at the age of 22, after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

(With inputs from agencies)



