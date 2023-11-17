LIVE TV
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Manila, PhilippinesUpdated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

The quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometres

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of potential damage.

No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometres at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement.

more to follow

